Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: December 11, 2020

Here is a recap of this morning's top Wyo4News stories.

Local News:

Last evening in a special meeting, the Rock Springs City Council unanimously approved three resolutions to accept CARES Act funding for just under $7.9 million. In addition, the council unanimously approved a written agreement between the City and the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce to use some of the CARES Act funding to create a COVID-19 public awareness campaign that will cost $94,000. The next regular session of the Rock Springs City Council will take place next Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Thursday, the Wyoming Department of Health reported Sweetwater County had 36 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19. The statewide total was 314, the third consecutive day of new case totals being in the 300s. Both Sweetwater County and Wyoming saw their active case counts numbers decline. Sweetwater County's active case count dropped to 258 with the state's active case count being 3,624 as of Thursday. That is the lowest number of active cases in Wyoming since the October 29 report. The total number of recoveries in the state Thursday was 1,074.

On Thursday, Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon stated he strongly supports the Supreme Court hearing a lawsuit filed by the Texas attorney general against Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin regarding results of the 2020 presidential election. However, Gordon said that Texas did not ask Wyoming to consider joining their lawsuit. The governor has asked Wyoming Attorney General Bridget Hill to look into the case and consider Wyoming's options.

AARP Wyoming reports that Wyoming has the third-highest ratio of COVID-19 related deaths per 100 nursing home residents, in the nation trailing only South Dakota and Montana. Additionally, Wyoming ranks seventh in the nation in terms of the number of nursing home resident cases of COVID. Wyoming COVID-related death toll numbered 299 as of Thursday.

Yellowstone National Park reported yesterday that Mike Tranel is their new deputy superintendent. Tranel, who grew up in Wyoming and Montana, is a 35-year veteran of the National Park Service. He will start his new duties in February.

In area basketball, the Rock Springs Tigers, Lady Tigers and Green River Lady Wolves will start their basketball seasons today. The Lady Wolves will be at Laramie while both Rock Springs teams will host Cheyenne Central at Tiger Arena. The Green River boys will open their season Saturday at home against Cheyenne South.

Last night's scores from area teams competing in the Bridger Valley Basketball Tournament's opening games, the Mountain View girls defeated Farson-Eden 67-34. In the boy's tournament, the Farson-Eden boys defeated Mountain View 51-46 in overtime. Today, in the girl's tournament, Farson-Eden takes on Pinedale, and Lyman will host Rich County, Utah. Today, Farson-Eden will meet Lyman in the boy's tournament.

The Green River and Rock Springs high school wrestling teams start their season today, competing in the two-day Evanston Invitational. Lyman and Mountain View will also be in attendance. In boys swimming, the Rock Springs Invitational takes place today with Rock Springs, Green River, and other teams competing.

The Wyoming Cowboys and Boise State are still scheduled to meet late Saturday afternoon at War Memorial Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 4 p.m. Saturday. WyoRadio will broadcast the game at 99.7 JACK-FM and streamed at 99KSIT.com beginning at 2:30 p.m. It will be the final regular-season game of the year for both teams.

Kickoff is scheduled for 4 p.m. Saturday. WyoRadio will broadcast the game at 99.7 JACK-FM and streamed at 99KSIT.com beginning at 2:30 p.m. It will be the final regular-season game of the year for both teams. Congratulations going out to the long-time voice of the Wyoming Cowboys Dave Walsh. Yesterday, the National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame announced that Walsh will be the recipient of the 2020 NFF Chris Schenkel (Shank’el) Award. The award recognizes individuals who have had long, distinguished careers broadcasting college football with direct ties to a specific university. Walsh has been broadcasting Wyoming Cowboy sports for 37 years. The award is named in honor of its inaugural recipient Chris Schenkel, a longtime ABC Sports broadcaster who passed away in 2005.

