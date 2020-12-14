Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: December 14, 2020

Here is a recap of this morning’s top Wyo4News stories.

**** The first COVID-19 vaccine vials have made their way to distribution sites across the county. The Pfizer vaccine’s rollout, the first to be approved by the Food and Drug Administration, will bring the biggest vaccination effort in the country’s history. In some areas, vaccine shots are expected to begin today, with health care workers and nursing home residents being the first to receive the shots.

Here in Wyoming, according to the Wyoming Department of Health, the first vaccine shipments are expected to arrive this week with an initial 4,875 doses divided into five packages of 975 doses each. These packages will be delivered to public health departments in Casper and Cheyenne and hospitals in Cody, Jackson, and Gillette. Healthcare workers involved in direct patient care and vulnerable residents of Wyoming’s long-term care facilities are among the first groups targeted to receive the new vaccine, two doses received three to four weeks apart.

**** The Wyoming Department of Health reported another 66 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Sweetwater County Sunday. The county’s active case count stood at 356, the third-highest active case count in the state. More information here.

**** Sweetwater County School Districts #1 and #2 will be offering pick-up meals for school-aged individuals during the upcoming Christmas break. But, parents of students are being asked to pre-ordered those meals by Wednesday, Dec. 16. More information here.

**** Wyoming Cowboy football came to an end Saturday night with Boise State handing the Pokes a 17-9 loss at War Memorial Stadium. After the game, Wyoming head coach Craig Bohl called this season the “most trying year I’ve ever had as a coach.” This season featured coronavirus-related practice session shutdowns, two canceled games due to opponents’ COVID-19 protocols, as well as some players opting out of playing this season. Wyoming finished the year with a 2 and 4 won-loss record.

**** The Wyoming Cowgirl basketball team will take on UNLV in Las Vegas again this afternoon. Last Saturday, UNLV defeated the Cowgirls 54-46 in both team’s opening games of Mountain West Conference play. Game time is 2:30 with the game broadcast on WyoRadio’s 1360-AM/103.5 FM KRKK and streamed at 1360 KRKK.com.

