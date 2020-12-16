Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: December 16, 2020

Here is a recap of this morning’s top Wyo4News stories.

Sponsor

Local News:

**** COVID-19 vaccinations began yesterday in Wyoming as the first shipments of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines started arriving in the state. State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist says the vaccines have been vetted for safety, with the vaccine recommended for most people age 16 and older. It requires two doses about three weeks apart for maximum effectiveness. The Wyoming Department of Health says the vaccines will not give people illnesses if they receive a vaccine, and getting a vaccine will not result in someone testing positive for COVID-19.

The initial supply of the Pfizer vaccine is going to public health departments in Casper and Cheyenne and hospitals in Cody, Jackson, and Gillette. Sweetwater County is expecting the initial supply of the vaccine sometime next week. There is no cost to people receiving the vaccine.

***** Sweetwater County registered 16 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, according to the Wyoming Department of Health. In all, the WDH reported just 152 new cases statewide. Sweetwater County’s active cases dropped by 54 Tuesday to a total of 270. Wyoming’s active case count is listed at 2,201. More information here

Advertisement

**** Today is the final day for parents of school-aged children to pre-order pick-up meals from Sweetwater County School District #1 and #2 during the upcoming Christmas Break. More information here.

**** Yesterday, it was announced that the Sweetwater County Commissioners were terminating the county contract for ambulance and medical services with Sweetwater Medics and Castle Rock Hospital District. The current agreement runs through the end of March 2021. More information here.

**** Wyoming First Lady Jennie Gordon’s Wyoming Hunger Initiative and the Wyoming Governor’s Residence Foundation allocated nearly $56,000 this week to anti-hunger nonprofit organizations in the state. It marked the second grant cycle for 2020.

Wyoming Hunger Initiative grants are intended to support anti-hunger organizations as well as long-term, sustainable solutions to food insecurity across the state. All funds distributed are raised privately through donations.

Organizations receiving funding help included the Community Food Closet and the Pinedale Community Food Basket, both in Sublette County. In all, 23 Wyoming organizations were aided.

Advertisement

**** In local sports, Star Valley defeated Rock Springs last night in high school wrestling 65-18.

**** Governor Mark Gordon is pushing back against a possible federal ban on oil and gas leasing, citing a study released Tuesday that states Wyoming could lose more than $300 million per year in tax revenue if the new presidential administration implements such a plan.

A study conducted by Dr. Timothy Considine of the University of Wyoming states the value of lost production in Wyoming under a leasing moratorium during the first five years is, on average, $872 million. That translates to more than $300 million per year in lost tax revenue annually. The study estimates the investment and production losses from policies that restrict oil and gas development on federal lands in Wyoming and seven other western states.

Advertisement

Latest Obituaries:

Ron Walker – Details

Links to National and International News:

ABC News

CBS News

NBC News

FOX News

Road Report

Help Wanted