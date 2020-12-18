Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: December 18, 2020

Advertisement

Here is a recap of this morning’s top Wyo4News stories.

Sponsor

Local News:

**** According to a report entitled December Vaccine Distribution Information from the Wyoming Department of Health, Sweetwater County is scheduled to receive 1,100 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine next week. This week, 4,875 dozes of the Pfizer vaccine were distributed in Campbell, Laramie, Natrona, Park, and Teton counties. More information here.

**** Thursday’s Wyoming Department of Health report showed Sweetwater County having 76 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19. That was the highest amount of any county in the state. More information here.

**** In sports, the Wyoming Cowboy basketball team won their fifth straight game by defeating Omaha, 82-78, last night in Laramie. More information here.

Last night in area high school basketball, the Farson-Eden boys defeated Kemmerer 51-37 while the Kemmerer girls defeated Farson-Eden 52-45.

Advertisement

**** The Annual Flaming Gorge Basketball Tournament, featuring many varsity and junior varsity teams, gets underway today in both Green River and Rock Springs. See the schedule here.

**** The Toys for Kids giveaway will be taking place tomorrow from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the back entrance of the old Herberger’s location at the White Mountain Mall. This year’s event will be a curbside pickup, and it for those kids under 12 who have previously signed up to receive a gift. Those who are signed up are asked to bring your instruction slip or have their email address available along with a parent ID.

**** The Bureau of Land Management Wyoming raised about $6.99 million in its Dec. 15-17 quarterly oil and gas lease sale. The BLM received bids on 181 of the 262 parcels offered, totaling about 165,754 acres. Leasing is the first step in the process of developing federal oil and gas resources, and it does not authorize drilling or construction.

Advertisement

**** The WyoRadio/Western Wyoming Beverages Christmas Cruise is coming up Saturday evening from 6 to 7 p.m. Residents help out the local Food Banks while cruising Rock Springs and Green River looking at Christmas lights. WyoRadio will have a map of decorated houses to view and a cash donation box at the White Mountain Library in Rock Springs while Western Wyoming Beverages will have a map and a cash donation location at the Unita Drive parking lot in Green River. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, only cash donations can be accepted by the Food Bank. You can learn more at Wyo4News.com.

Latest Obituaries:

Links to National and International News:

ABC News

CBS News

NBC News

FOX News

Road Report

Help Wanted