Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: December 21, 2020

**** Wyoming is scheduled to receive 10,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine and another 5,850 doses of the Pfizer vaccine this week. Last week 4,875 doses of the Pfizer vaccines arrived in the state and were distributed in Laramie, Natrona, Casper, Park, and Teton counties. This week’s shipment will include distribution in Sweetwater and all neighboring counties. First responders and hospital workers will be the first to receive the vaccine.

**** The Wyoming Department of Health showed Sweetwater County topped the list of new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 37. Natrona County was next with 34. In total, the state recorded 164 new cases Sunday.

Sweetwater County’s active case count dropped to 270, 22 less than Saturday’s WDH report. Laramie County leads the state with 308 active cases. Sweetwater County is next, with Natrona County the third highest with 240. The state’s active case count also lowered Sunday to 2,098, 95 less than Saturday.

**** Saturday’s WyoRadio/Western Wyoming Beverages Christmas Cruise raised $2,085 for the Food Bank of Sweetwater County. This year, due to COVID-19 protocols, only cash donations can be accepted by the Food Bank.

**** The Wyoming Cowgirl basketball team won their third game of the season Sunday with a 53-50 overtime road win at Northern Colorado. The win wrapped up the Cowgirls non-conference season. Mountain West Conference play will resume for the Cowgirls on Jan. 2 at home against Fresno State. The Wyoming Cowboy basketball team is also off until Jan 2, when they travel to Fresno State.

**** High winds Sunday in the southeastern part of the state topped out at 91 mph in a rural area southwest of Cheyenne. Other peak winds gusts were 81 mph near Arlington, 78 mph at Muddy Gap, 67 mph at Elk Mountain, and 64 mph wind gust near Rock River and Chugwater. Sunday’s high winds caused numerous traffic problems with semi-truck blow overs. Portions of both I-80 and I-25 were closed to light, high-profile vehicles for much of the day. Winds are forecast to be lighter today but still blowing at 15 to 30 mph here in Sweetwater County as well as in Cheyenne, Laramie.

**** Early Sunday morning, the Lovell Police Department received a 911 call in reference to a person who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds from an individual assailant. The incident occurred at the 400 block of Nevada Ave, in Lovell. According to a post on the Lovell Police Department Facebook page, multiple shots were fired, with several of them striking the victim at close range. The suspect, who fled the area prior to the police arrival, was later captured in Park County.

Lovell Police reported the shooting victim was treated at North Big Horn Hospital and then flown to a medical facility in Billings, Montana, for additional treatment. At the time of the Facebook posting, the victim was listed in critical but stable condition.

Lovell authorities say the suspect faces multiple felony charges and may face additional criminal charges as the investigation continues.

**** Congratulations going out to some area high school football players who have been named to the Casper Star-Tribune Super 25. Those receiving the honor were Isaac Schoenfeld of Rock Springs, Hansen Bradshaw and Preston Brewer of Lyman, and Ashton Schofield of Mountain View. This is the 30th year the newspaper honors the best high school football players in the state regardless of their playing position or their school’s classification.

**** Wyoming residents are being asked to keep a lookout for dead rabbits in their yards, rural property, and other outdoor areas. The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is collecting wild rabbit carcasses for RHDV2 testing. Testing rabbits is key to monitoring the disease spread. Game and Fish recently confirmed the presence of the disease in Wyoming in a wild eastern cottontail in Albany county. RHDV2 is a fatal disease of rabbits and hares. An estimated 35-50% of infected wild rabbits succumb to the disease.

