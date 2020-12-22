Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: December 22, 2020

Advertisement

Here is a recap of this morning’s top Wyo4News stories.

Local News:

**** Another 42 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported in Sweetwater County Monday by the Wyoming Department of Health. Campbell County registered the most in the state with 70. In all, 410 new cases were reported in the state. More information here.

**** Governor Mark Gordon signed an Executive Order Monday aimed at further easing the impact of statewide health orders enacted to slow the spread of COVID-19. According to a release from the governor’s office, the EO “will prevent large increases in Unemployment Insurance taxes for businesses that were directly impacted by the statewide health orders… ” More information here.

**** The Rock Springs Tigers wrestling team will travel to Uintah, Utah, today.

**** If you will be starting your Christmas travels today, be aware that the winds will continue to blow through the Cowboy state today. Strong winds are again expected today here in Sweetwater County as well as the surrounding areas. Locally, winds are forecast to gust 35 to 45 mph with possible 60 mph winds. See the local forecast here.

**** Hunters need to circle the Jan. 4 date on their calendars. That is when the Wyoming Game and Fish Department will open applications for six different big game species and wild turkeys. All applications must be submitted online at the WFGD.com web site. Online registration will begin at 8 a.m. on Jan. 4 for both resident and nonresident hunters submitting applications for elk, deer, antelope, spring turkey, moose, sheep, and mountain goat. Tentative season information is also available online for the 2021 moose, sheep, and mountain goat seasons. Elk, deer, and antelope hunters can use prior season information for the best season estimate. Final season information will be published on May 1.

**** Yesterday, the gas chamber at Rock Springs Animal Control was removed. The chamber was once used to euthanize animals but has not been used in quite some time. More information here.

**** Today is when parents who pre-order holiday break meals through Sweetwater County School District #1 can pick up those meals. District #1 meals will be available at Rock Springs High School from 11:30 to 2 p.m. today only. Tomorrow, those who pre-registered in District #2 will be able to pick up their holiday break meals at Lincoln Middle School in Green River from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.

**** Yesterday, it was reported that a 30-year old man from Nevada died when an avalanche overtook his snowmobile. Reports say the incident occurred Friday afternoon near Sheep Pass in the Salt River Range southeast of Afton. The Bridger Teton Avalanche Center said the unidentified male victim was partially buried by the slide and killed.

**** While it’s usually nice to get a little national recognition, for the town of Lovell, this time not so much. According to the website roadsnacks.net, Lovell is the poorest place in Wyoming for 2021. More information here.

