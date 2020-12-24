Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: December 24, 2020

Advertisement

Here is a recap of this morning’s top Wyo4News stories.

Local News:

**** The Bureau of Land Management has issued a decision to allow the development of 5,000 new oil and natural gas wells in Converse County. Yesterday in a press release, the BLM stated, “The project is expected to generate roughly 8,000 jobs and approximately $18 to $28 billion in federal revenues.” Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon praised the BLM decision saying, “It establishes what has been my goal from the beginning– to provide actual year-round drilling opportunities.”

Wyoming U.S. Senators Mike Enzi and John Barrasso, along with U.S. Representative Liz Cheney, all released favorable comments on the BLM decision citing the economic benefits to the state. Development of the wells would still require site-specific review and approval before any construction can begin.

**** The Sweetwater County Board of Commissioners sent out a press release late Wednesday afternoon announcing that Governor Gordon has awarded additional funds under the Charitable Relief Program to Sweetwater County Charitable Organizations, including churches, which qualifies as tax-exempt under either 501 (c) (3) or Section 501 ( c ) (19) of the Internal Revenue Code. The qualifying charitable organization must be providing goods, services, or payments to the public related to the COVID-19 Public Health emergency in order to qualify to apply for this CARES ACT funding. More information here.

**** Sweetwater County topped the Wyoming Department of Health’s report for new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state on Wednesday. Yesterday’s report showed Sweetwater County with 38 new cases of the virus. Campbell County’s 23 was the second-highest. In all, the state’s total of new cases was listed at 150. More information here.

**** A reminder that all Rock Springs City offices, the Family Recreation Center, and Civic Centers are closed today and Friday. In Green River, City offices are closed for the next two days, with the Green River Recreation Center open today until 5 p.m. and then closed on Christmas day.

**** Not wearing your seat belt may cost you’re a pretty penny if a bill that has been filed for the 2021 session of the Wyoming Legislature is passed. The bill would increase fines for motorists caught not wearing their seatbelts from the current $25 to $100. If passed, the bill entitled Senate File 11 would also allow law enforcement to stop vehicles solely for seat belt violations. The bill is being sponsored by the Legislature’sJoint Transportation, Highways, and Military Affairs Committee.

**** For many people, part of their family Christmas traditions is sitting down as a group and watching a Christmas themed movie. According to the web site comparitech.com, Wyoming’s favorite Christmas movie is… “The Santa Claus”, which was released in 1994 and starred Tim Allen. “The Santa Claus” also ranked No.1 in Utah.

**** Check out how area teams did in this week’s WyoPreps.com Coaches and Media High School Basketball Polls. More information here.

Latest Obituaries:

