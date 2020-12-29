Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: December 29, 2020

Here is a recap of this morning’s top Wyo4News stories.



**** A 39-year-old female is in custody in the case of a Christmas Eve stabbing death of a 41-year-old male in Pavilion, Wyoming. The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday it is still investigating the homicide.

According to the release, the sheriff’s office responded to a 911 call around 8:45 pm on Christmas Eve. Upon arrival, deputies found the male with stab wounds to the chest. Emergency crews could not get the victim to respond to treatment at the scene, and he was pronounced dead.

In custody is Bennilee Strock, who is listed as a Pavilion area resident. She is currently being held on the charge of Murder in the Second Degree.

**** Another 66 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported in Sweetwater County Monday by the Wyoming Department of Health. That was the state’s second-highest total behind Laramie County’s 73. Overall, the state reported 456 new cases Monday. Monday’s Sweetwater County’s active case count rose to 134. More information here.

**** On Monday, the WDH reported 32 more coronavirus-related deaths among Wyoming residents who tested positive for COVID-19. None were listed as Sweetwater County residents. More information here.

**** The deadline for filing applications for the Sweetwater County “Charitable Organization,” funds have been extended to Jan. 6. The deadline extension for funds came into effect when President Trump signed the Stimulus Bill on December 27. More information here.

**** The shed antler collection and horn hunting season is set to close in areas of western and southern Wyoming this Friday, Jan. 1. The Wyoming Game and Fish Department says the annual closure aims to protect wintering big game species. More information here.

**** In a Zoom meeting on Monday, Kim Lionberger of Sweetwater County Public Health stated a shipment of 400 dozes of the COVID-19 vaccine produced by Moderna should be arriving in Sweetwater County this week. As of Monday, 975 doses of the Pfizer vaccine had already arrived in the county. Most of the Pfizer doses were distributed to Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County, with some at Castle Rock Medical Center and public health.

During Monday’s meeting, Lionberger said that there is not a mandate for the vaccine at this time. However, Dr. Jean Stachon, the county public health officer, said that those who have been vaccinated still need to wear masks and follow health orders. She said they would receive a second dose in the coming weeks. So far, there have been no bad reactions to the vaccine.

**** In sports, former Wyoming Cowboy quarterback Josh Allen threw four touchdown passes last night as the Buffalo Bills defeated New England 38-9 in Monday night football. The Bills are currently the number two seed in the AFC with a 12-3 record.

