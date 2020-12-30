Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: December 30, 2020

Advertisement



Here is a recap of this morning’s top Wyo4News stories.

Local News:

**** The investigation in the deaths of two twin brothers in Cody, Wyoming, is continuing. The 61-year-olds were found dead over the weekend at their residence.

According to Cody Police, one of the men had recently tested positive for COVID-19, be they would not say if that had any role in the deaths. Authorities found the bodies of the two on a welfare check after one of the brothers failed to show up for work, and phone calls went unanswered.

**** If you would like to have your business name put up in lights while supporting local youth hockey, now is your chance. The new Rock Springs Amateur Hockey Association scoreboard is scheduled to be installed at the Rock Springs Family Rec Center ice arena in February, and the organization is looking for sponsorships. More information here.

**** Just five new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported Tuesday in Sweetwater County by the Wyoming Department of Health. The state’s total was 97, with Park County registering 31 of those new reports. The county’s active case count also dropped. More information here.

**** The Rock Springs Police Department is still seeking information on the whereabouts of two reported runaway teenagers. On Monday, the RSPD posted on Facebook they were investigating the runaway of 17-year-old Skylar Beltran, who was last seen on Christmas night. Tuesday, the RSPD posted a second runaway notice for 16-year-old Felicity Robinson, who was last seen on December 28. Both are from Rock Springs. Police are asking the public to contract the RSPD with any information concerning the two teenagers.

**** A reminder, the Rock Springs Family Recreation Center and Civic Center will be closed both Thursday and Friday this week due to the New Year’s holiday. The Green River Recreation Center will be closing at 5 p.m. Thursday and stayed closed on Friday. All three facilities will be open regular hours beginning Saturday, Jan. 2.

**** Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County is reminding residents that they are adjusting the Thursday hours of their COVID-19 swab station due to shipping constraints. Today the swab station will be open the normal 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., but Thursday’s hours will only be from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. The swab station will remain closed on Friday, Jan. 1, and reopen Saturday, Jan 2, from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Memorial Hospital’s swab station is located at the main entrance under the awning.

Latest Obituaries:

“Tom” Donald T. McCutcheon Jr. – Details

