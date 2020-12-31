Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: December 31, 2020

Advertisement



Local News:

**** The Wyoming Department of Health reported a total of 78 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state Wednesday, with 11 of those new cases here in Sweetwater County. Campbell County’s 15 topped the state’s Wednesday new case total. The county had a slight dip in its active case number while the state’s active case count went high. More information here.

**** Yesterday in boys swimming, the Green River Wolves won two duals and lost one at the Laramie Holiday Invite #1 at Laramie High School. See top individual results here.

**** Remember, the Rock Springs Family Recreation Center, Civic Center, and City Hall will all be closed today and Friday. The Green River City Hall and Recreation Center will be open today with the Rec. Center closing early at 5 p.m. Both will be closed Friday.

**** In 2021, you may be paying more to obtain or renew your driver’s license and register your car or truck. The Wyoming Legislature will consider House Bill 24 during their scheduled upcoming January General Session that would increase motor vehicle registration and license fees.

If passed, the bill would increase fees starting July 1, 2021, by $5 for various commercial and noncommercial driver’s license. Commercial and noncommercial vehicle registration fees would also increase by $5. This would include motorcycles, school buses, and trailers.

It is estimated that these increased fees would generate over $7 million. The Wyoming Legislature’s General Session is currently scheduled to begin on Jan. 12.

**** Gillette resident and outgoing Wyoming State Representative Scott Clem has announced he is organizing a Jan. 4 “Free Wyoming Rally” at the state Capitol Building to protest what he describes as the “tyranny of our Wyoming State Governor.” More information here.

**** Local photographers will have an opportunity to display their creative work at the Sweetwater County Library in Green River. The Sweetwater Photo Open is an annual event in the Sweetwater County Library System and is scheduled for January and February. The deadline to enter the event is January 9 at 4 p.m., with exhibit open to the public beginning January 12 through February 27.

Entry forms are available at any Sweetwater County library and the Community Fine Arts Center in Rock Springs. The exhibit is open to Sweetwater County artists who are out of high school.

Latest Obituaries:

Rex Turnbow Adams – Details

Dale Wayne Pulley – Details

