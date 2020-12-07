Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: December 7, 2020

Here is a recap of this morning’s top Wyo4News stories.

Local News:

Sunday’s Wyoming Department of Health COVID-19 report showed Sweetwater County with 14 new lab-confirmed cases while the state registered 311. Laramie County topped Sunday’s new case list with 47. More information here.

Last week's YWCA of Sweetwater County's Festival of Trees auction reportedly raised over $9,300 last Thursday. That money will help fund many of the local YWCA programs.

Great job by the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce, all the volunteers, and participants in this year's Annual Lighted Christmas Parade that took place Saturday night in Downtown Rock Springs. If you missed the parade, a video has been posted on the Wyo4News Facebook page.

The Wyoming Cowboy basketball team won their opening road game of the season Sunday with a come from behind 76-73 win over Oregon State. Kenny Foster scored 19 in helping to lead the Pokes to a 3-1 season record. More information here .

No official word for the Green River Fire Department on the cause of a Saturday afternoon apartment fire at the Upland Apartments. Firefighters were called to the scene shortly before 2 p.m. Saturday with were able to quickly extinguish the fire. Evacuated residents were allowed back into their homes later in the day. According to officials, minimal damage was done to the involved apartment.

Governor Mark Gordon, pursuant to President Donald Trump's Proclamation, has ordered both the U.S. and State of Wyoming flag be flown at half-staff today in recognition of National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day. More information here.

Last week, Yellowstone Park officials set a target to reduce the buffalo herd living in and around Yellowstone National Park by 500 to 700 animals. This yearly reduction in bison keeps the population in check and helps in the prevention of transmitting disease to domestic cattle. According to a park biologist, there are currently around 4,700 bison in Yellowstone, somewhat smaller than last year. The bison herd will be thinned with means of issuing hunting licenses with some animals sent to slaughter.

Latest Obituaries:

Daniel E. Eychner – Details

Keith Wilkie – Details

