Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: December 8, 2020

Here is a recap of this morning's top Wyo4News stories.

Local News:

Yesterday, The Governor’s Office released revisions to current Public Health Orders. These changes will go into effect tomorrow, Dec. 9. The changes include the implementation of a statewide face-covering order requiring all individuals to wear face coverings in indoor public spaces. In addition, bars and restaurants will be required to be closed from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. for onsite consumption. Restaurants may continue to provide takeout and delivery options from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. to the extent authorized by law. Restaurants in travel centers and truck stops will not be ordered to close.

Sweetwater County registered another 61 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 Monday, according to the latest update from the Wyoming Department of Health. The WDH report also showed the county's active case count dropping to 371, down 14 from Monday's count.

Yesterday, the Wyoming Department of Health reported on 23 more COVID-19 related deaths in Wyoming, bringing the state's total to 280. One of the listed deaths was an older Sweetwater County man who passed away last month at an out-of-state care facility.

It has been revealed that a 32-year-old medical student from Michigan is the person who found that million-dollar treasure chest hidden in Wyoming by late author and art dealer Forrest Fenn. Fenn’s grandson wrote Monday on the website dedicated to the treasure that Jonathan “Jack” Stuef (Stuff) found the treasure back in June. Fenn left clues to finding the treasure in a poem in his memoir, “The Thrill of the Chase.”

It has been revealed that a 32-year-old medical student from Michigan is the person who found that million-dollar treasure chest hidden in Wyoming by late author and art dealer Forrest Fenn. Fenn's grandson wrote Monday on the website dedicated to the treasure that Jonathan "Jack" Stuef (Stuff) found the treasure back in June. Fenn left clues to finding the treasure in a poem in his memoir, "The Thrill of the Chase."

Sweetwater County School District #1 will offer a class entitled "Effective Substitute Teaching" tomorrow from 3 to 4:30 p.m. The meeting will be held virtually through Google Meet and will allow substitute teachers to receive an increase in pay to $175 per day. If interested in registering for the class, contact Samantha Gardner at [email protected]

The Wyoming Cowgirls will host #25 Gonzaga tonight at the Double-A in Laramie. In local sports, the Wyopreps preseason high school basketball polls are out. In the 4A Girls poll, Thunder Basin is on top, with Green River ranked seventh and Rock Springs eighth.

Latest Obituaries:

Royce L. Clouse – Details

Norda Millett Lewis – Details

Charles Brooks Reinhart – Details

John Timlin – Details

