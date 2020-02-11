Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: Feb. 11, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local News:
- Governor Mark Gordon delivered his 2020 State of the State Address before a Joint Session of the 65th Legislature on Monday morning. More information here.
- House Bill 166 was filed yesterday in Cheyenne that would repeal the death penalty in Wyoming. More information here.
- Community Fine Arts Center is featuring student art work from Walnut and Westridge Elementary schools as they kick off National School Art Month. More information here.
- The University of Wyoming College of Education spring 2020 cohort of student-teacher candidates has begun the transition from student to professional, as the students start their 16-week student-teaching experience. More information here.
Obituarys
Frieda Boschetto – Details
Patricia Ann Garrett – Details
Coetta Marie Garris – Details