Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: Feb. 11, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

 

  • Governor Mark Gordon delivered his 2020 State of the State Address before a Joint Session of the 65th Legislature on Monday morning. More information here.

 

  • House Bill 166 was filed yesterday in Cheyenne that would repeal the death penalty in Wyoming. More information here.

 

  • Community Fine Arts Center is featuring student art work from Walnut and Westridge Elementary schools as they kick off National School Art Month. More information here.

 

  • The University of Wyoming College of Education spring 2020 cohort of student-teacher candidates has begun the transition from student to professional, as the students start their 16-week student-teaching experience. More information here.

