Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: Feb. 11, 2020

Governor Mark Gordon delivered his 2020 State of the State Address before a Joint Session of the 65th Legislature on Monday morning. More information here.

House Bill 166 was filed yesterday in Cheyenne that would repeal the death penalty in Wyoming. More information here.

Community Fine Arts Center is featuring student art work from Walnut and Westridge Elementary schools as they kick off National School Art Month. More information here.

The University of Wyoming College of Education spring 2020 cohort of student-teacher candidates has begun the transition from student to professional, as the students start their 16-week student-teaching experience. More information here.

Frieda Boschetto – Details

Patricia Ann Garrett – Details

Coetta Marie Garris – Details

