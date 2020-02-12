Wyo4News Morning News Roundup Feb. 12, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County

Local News:

Board of Trustees to meet with UW President semifinalists today and Thursday to interview semifinalists for the UW presidency and discuss presidential terms of employment. More information here

Wyoming Cowboy wrestler Stephen Buchanan has been name the Big 12 Wrestler of the week. More information here.

Multi-agency impaired driving enforcement operations set for 2020 Sweetwater County law enforcement agencies are conducting a county-wide, multi-agency, traffic enforcement effort in 2020. More information here

Wyoming and California announce Home-and-Home Football Series The University of Wyoming and University of California (Berkeley) athletics departments announced on Tuesday a future home-and-home football series. More information here

Tigers Dancers make Wyoming All-State dance team. More information here

Kadynce Brown-Wolf, a Rock Springs High School Tiger swimmer, has signed her letter of intent to attend Medaille College. More information here

University of Wyoming President’s Honor Roll has released its 2019 fall semester President’s Honor Roll with students from Sweetwater making the list. More information here.

Sweetwater County Historical Museum and Sweetwater County Fire District #1 to host map reading and back-country navigation course. ​More information here

Advertisement

Links to National and International News:

ABC News

CBS News

NBC News

FOX News

Wyo4News Obituaries

Morning Weather Report

Road Report

Help Wanted