Wyo4News Morning News Roundup Feb. 12, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County
Local News:
- Board of Trustees to meet with UW President semifinalists today and Thursday to interview semifinalists for the UW presidency and discuss presidential terms of employment. More information here
- Wyoming Cowboy wrestler Stephen Buchanan has been name the Big 12 Wrestler of the week. More information here.
- Multi-agency impaired driving enforcement operations set for 2020 Sweetwater County law enforcement agencies are conducting a county-wide, multi-agency, traffic enforcement effort in 2020. More information here
- Wyoming and California announce Home-and-Home Football Series The University of Wyoming and University of California (Berkeley) athletics departments announced on Tuesday a future home-and-home football series. More information here
- Tigers Dancers make Wyoming All-State dance team. More information here
- Kadynce Brown-Wolf, a Rock Springs High School Tiger swimmer, has signed her letter of intent to attend Medaille College. More information here
- University of Wyoming President’s Honor Roll has released its 2019 fall semester President’s Honor Roll with students from Sweetwater making the list. More information here.
- Sweetwater County Historical Museum and Sweetwater County Fire District #1 to host map reading and back-country navigation course. More information here
