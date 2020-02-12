Wyo4News Morning News Roundup Feb. 12, 2020

0
29

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County

Sponsor. Click more for details

Local News:

  • Board of Trustees to meet with UW President semifinalists today and Thursday to interview semifinalists for the UW presidency and discuss presidential terms of employment. More information here

 

 

  • Multi-agency impaired driving enforcement operations set for 2020 Sweetwater County law enforcement agencies are conducting a county-wide, multi-agency, traffic enforcement effort in 2020. More information here

 

  • Wyoming and California announce Home-and-Home Football Series The University of Wyoming and University of California (Berkeley) athletics departments announced on Tuesday a future home-and-home football series. More information here

 

 

  • Kadynce Brown-Wolf, a Rock Springs High School Tiger swimmer, has signed her letter of intent to attend Medaille College. More information here

 

  • University of Wyoming President’s Honor Roll has released its 2019 fall semester President’s Honor Roll with students from Sweetwater making the list. More information here.

 

  • Sweetwater County Historical Museum and Sweetwater County Fire District #1 to host map reading and back-country navigation course. ​More information here

 

Links to National and International News:

ABC News

CBS News

NBC News

FOX News

Wyo4News Obituaries

Morning Weather Report

Road Report

Help Wanted

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR