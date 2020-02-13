Wyo4News Morning News Roundup Feb. 13, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County

Local News:

A bill to repeal Wyoming’s death penalty fail to get the required votes to be presented to the current legislative session. More information here.

Chuck Gray introduces HB108 to the Wyoming State Legislature to ban on sanctuary cities and counties in the state. – More information here.

The Make-A-Wish fund raising competition between high schools in Green River and Rock Springs starts up today. More information here.

University of Wyoming Fall Semester Dean’s and Dean’s Freshman Honor Roll: Sweetwater County The University of Wyoming has released a list of 79 from Sweetwater County on the 2019 fall academic semester Dean and Dean’s Freshman Honor Rolls. More information here

WGFD to meet, discuss 2020 hunting seasons – Wildlife managers with the Green River Region of the Wyoming Game and Fish Department will be presenting the proposed 2020 hunting seasons and are searching for public input. More information here

Wyoming Track & Field to compete at a pair of important meets this weekend The Wyoming track & field teams are slated to compete at a pair of big meets this weekend. The distance runners will travel to sea level to compete at the Husky Invitational, hosted by Washington in Seattle. More information here

Obituaries

Lynda Ellen Knoll – Details

