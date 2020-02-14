Wyo4News Morning News Roundup Feb. 14, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

 

  • Governor Mark Gordon will be signing his Migration Corridor Executive Order today in Cheyenne. More information here. 

 

  • A lot of area high school basketball to be played tonight including games featuring the Wolves and Tigers. More information here.

 

  • House unanimously approves introduction of bill aimed at reducing cost of prescription drugs – The Wyoming House of Representatives unanimously approved the introduction of legislation aimed at reducing the high cost of prescription drugs. More information here

 

  • Wyoming Hosts Colorado State for Matinee Border War – The Wyoming Cowboys host the Colorado State Rams in the second edition of this season’s Border war on Saturday afternoon at 2 p.m. in the Arena-Auditorium. More information here

 

  • Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency to celebrate best of Rock Springs –  The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency will be celebrating the very best of Downtown Rock Springs. More information here

 

  • Cowgirls travel south for “Border War” game on Saturday – The Wyoming Cowgirl basketball team will travel south to Fort Collins for the final matchup in the 2019-20 “Border War” series on Saturday. More information here

