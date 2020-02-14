Wyo4News Morning News Roundup Feb. 14, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local News:
- Wolves defeat the Tigers in dual meet wrestling Thursday night at Tiger Arena. More information here.
- Governor Mark Gordon will be signing his Migration Corridor Executive Order today in Cheyenne. More information here.
- A lot of area high school basketball to be played tonight including games featuring the Wolves and Tigers. More information here.
- House unanimously approves introduction of bill aimed at reducing cost of prescription drugs – The Wyoming House of Representatives unanimously approved the introduction of legislation aimed at reducing the high cost of prescription drugs. More information here
- Wyoming Hosts Colorado State for Matinee Border War – The Wyoming Cowboys host the Colorado State Rams in the second edition of this season’s Border war on Saturday afternoon at 2 p.m. in the Arena-Auditorium. More information here
- Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency to celebrate best of Rock Springs – The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency will be celebrating the very best of Downtown Rock Springs. More information here
- Cowgirls travel south for “Border War” game on Saturday – The Wyoming Cowgirl basketball team will travel south to Fort Collins for the final matchup in the 2019-20 “Border War” series on Saturday. More information here
Obituaries:
- Kari Avanelle Rogers, 68 (Nov. 23, 1951 – Feb. 8, 2020) More information here