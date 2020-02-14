Wyo4News Morning News Roundup Feb. 14, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

Wolves defeat the Tigers in dual meet wrestling Thursday night at Tiger Arena. More information here.

Governor Mark Gordon will be signing his Migration Corridor Executive Order today in Cheyenne. More information here.

A lot of area high school basketball to be played tonight including games featuring the Wolves and Tigers. More information here.

House unanimously approves introduction of bill aimed at reducing cost of prescription drugs – The Wyoming House of Representatives unanimously approved the introduction of legislation aimed at reducing the high cost of prescription drugs. More information here

Wyoming Hosts Colorado State for Matinee Border War – The Wyoming Cowboys host the Colorado State Rams in the second edition of this season’s Border war on Saturday afternoon at 2 p.m. in the Arena-Auditorium. More information here

Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency to celebrate best of Rock Springs – The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency will be celebrating the very best of Downtown Rock Springs. More information here

Cowgirls travel south for “Border War” game on Saturday – The Wyoming Cowgirl basketball team will travel south to Fort Collins for the final matchup in the 2019-20 “Border War” series on Saturday. More information here

Advertisement

Obituaries:

Kari Avanelle Rogers, 68 (Nov. 23, 1951 – Feb. 8, 2020) More information here

Links to National and International News:

ABC News

CBS News

NBC News

FOX News

Wyo4News Obituaries

Morning Weather Report

Road Report

Help Wanted