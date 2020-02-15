Wyo4News Morning News Roundup Feb. 15, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Boys had one last chance to swim/dive to qualifying for post season For some area high school swimmers, yesterday was their last chance to register qualifying times or scores for further competition in the upcoming regional meets. More information here

SCSD #1 announces snow make-up day schedule Sweetwater County School District #1 has announced that Friday, March 6 will be the scheduled make-up day for all district students would missed school due to weather conditions on February 3. More information here

Lady Wolves at #4, Lady Tigers #6 in this week’s 4A basketball polls The Green River Wolves held on to their number four ranking in this week’s WyoPreps.com 4A Coaches and Media Girls Basketball Poll. The Rock Springs Lady Tigers are ranked at number six. More information here

Governor signs his Migration Corridor Executive Order Governor Mark Gordon signed his Migration Corridor Executive Order (EO) at a public ceremony Friday morning in the Capitol. More information here

GRHS vs. Riverton basketball games canceled According to a press release from Tony Beardsley, the Sweetwater County School District #2 District Athletics/Activities Director, the basketball games scheduled today, Friday, February 14. More information here

Pokes aim to end home slate on a high note The Wyoming wrestling squad looks to close-out its 2020 home slate on a high note Sunday afternoon as Northern Colorado comes to the Wyoming for a 2 p.m., dual. More information here

University of Wyoming Fall Semester Graduates: Sweetwater County The University of Wyoming accorded degrees upon the following students from Sweetwater County at the completion of the 2019 fall semester. More information here

Opera Wyoming at The Broadway Theater The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency is pleased to announce that Opera Wyoming and guests will take the stage at The Broadway Theater on Saturday, March 7 at 7:00 p.m. More information here

Castle Rock Rehab Center receives Valentine’s Day balloon donation from Family Dollar The Castle Rock Rehabilitation Center in Green River received a Valentine’s Day donation of over 70 balloons today, thanks to the community of Green River in combination with Family Dollar. More information here

