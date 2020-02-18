Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: Feb. 18, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

Yesterday, Rawlins police and animal control officers reported they rescued 31 animals Saturday night from a U-Haul trailer and a Rawlins motel room. More information here.

Kemmerer native Jon Cogdill was one of seven people named as a member of the incoming Class of 2020 to the Wyoming Athletics Hall of Fame. More information here.

Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon’s office has announced they will be hosting a Greater Sage-Grouse public outreach meeting on Feb. 28 in Cheyenne. Additional meetings are planned including one in Rock Springs. More information here.

Both the Rock Springs and Green River City Councils will be in session tonight at 7 p.m. Click here for agenda links.

Advertisement

Links to National and International News:

ABC News

CBS News

NBC News

FOX News

Wyo4News Obituaries

Morning Weather Report

Road Report

Help Wanted