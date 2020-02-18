Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: Feb. 18, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local News:
- Yesterday, Rawlins police and animal control officers reported they rescued 31 animals Saturday night from a U-Haul trailer and a Rawlins motel room. More information here.
- Kemmerer native Jon Cogdill was one of seven people named as a member of the incoming Class of 2020 to the Wyoming Athletics Hall of Fame. More information here.
- Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon’s office has announced they will be hosting a Greater Sage-Grouse public outreach meeting on Feb. 28 in Cheyenne. Additional meetings are planned including one in Rock Springs. More information here.
- Both the Rock Springs and Green River City Councils will be in session tonight at 7 p.m. Click here for agenda links.
Links to National and International News: