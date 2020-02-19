Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: Feb. 19, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

The University of Wyoming list of President candidates has been narrowed to three with campus visits to take place next week. More information here.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol released information on a vehicle rollover in Lonetree, Wyoming which took the life of a 10-year-old Manilla girl. More information here.

Wyoming Cowgirl and Cowboy basketball teams have games tonight against Utah State. More information here.

Governor’s first Greater Sage-Grouse public outreach meeting this month: Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon’s office has announced they will be hosting a Greater Sage-Grouse public outreach meeting on Feb. 28 in Cheyenne. More information here

Enzi, Barrasso pledge support to Lummis in U.S. Senate Race: Today, Wyoming Republican Senators Mike Enzi and John Barrasso both announced their support for Republican Senate candidate Cynthia Lummis. More information here

GRHS updates basketball game schedule: Officials for Sweetwater County School District #2 have posted an updated basketball game schedule for Green River High School. More information here

Road work to cause delays north of Rock Springs: The Wyoming Department of Transportation and contract crews from Z & Z Seal Coating, Inc. will be conducting crack sealing work on US 191 north of Rock Springs near the Reliance cutoff to milepost 20. More information here

GRPD warns of scam circulating the area: The Green River Police Department (GRPD), via their Facebook page, is warning residents of a scam circulating area. More information here

RS Tiger signs with Dickinson State University: Rock Springs High School athlete Justis Reese signed his official letter of intent today to play football for Dickinson State University after graduating high school. More information here

Rock Springs Mayor names Feb. 16-22 Random Acts of Kindness Week: Rock Springs Mayor Timothy Kaumo named the week of Feb. 16-22 “Random Acts of Kindness Week” during the city council meeting tonight. More information here

