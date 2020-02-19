Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: Feb. 19, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local News:
- The University of Wyoming list of President candidates has been narrowed to three with campus visits to take place next week. More information here.
- The Wyoming Highway Patrol released information on a vehicle rollover in Lonetree, Wyoming which took the life of a 10-year-old Manilla girl. More information here.
- Wyoming Cowgirl and Cowboy basketball teams have games tonight against Utah State. More information here.
- Governor’s first Greater Sage-Grouse public outreach meeting this month: Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon’s office has announced they will be hosting a Greater Sage-Grouse public outreach meeting on Feb. 28 in Cheyenne. More information here
- Enzi, Barrasso pledge support to Lummis in U.S. Senate Race: Today, Wyoming Republican Senators Mike Enzi and John Barrasso both announced their support for Republican Senate candidate Cynthia Lummis. More information here
- GRHS updates basketball game schedule: Officials for Sweetwater County School District #2 have posted an updated basketball game schedule for Green River High School. More information here
- Road work to cause delays north of Rock Springs: The Wyoming Department of Transportation and contract crews from Z & Z Seal Coating, Inc. will be conducting crack sealing work on US 191 north of Rock Springs near the Reliance cutoff to milepost 20. More information here
- GRPD warns of scam circulating the area: The Green River Police Department (GRPD), via their Facebook page, is warning residents of a scam circulating area. More information here
- RS Tiger signs with Dickinson State University: Rock Springs High School athlete Justis Reese signed his official letter of intent today to play football for Dickinson State University after graduating high school. More information here
- Rock Springs Mayor names Feb. 16-22 Random Acts of Kindness Week: Rock Springs Mayor Timothy Kaumo named the week of Feb. 16-22 “Random Acts of Kindness Week” during the city council meeting tonight. More information here
Obituaries:
John Chapman – Details
Links to National and International News: