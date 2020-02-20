Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: Feb. 20, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

The Wyoming Highway Patrol released details of a Monday wrong direction, high speed chase on I-25 near Casper. More information here.

Wyoming Cowgirls scored their second straight win last night in Laramie to move into third place tie in the MWC standings. More information here.

Wyoming Cowboys dropped their road game at Utah State Wednesday night. More information here.

Area boys swimmming teams are heading to Laramie for the 3A and 4A Wyoming State Boys Swimming and Diving Championships. More information here.

UW Civil Legal Services Clinic students make history with jury trial victory – Two University of Wyoming College of Law students, including a student from Rock Springs, successfully defended a client during a recent jury trial. More information here

RSPD Law Enforcement to host Special Olympics Jackalope Jump – The Rock Springs Police Department will be hosting the Jackalope Jump event on March 7. More information here

GRHS student artwork on display at the Sweetwater County Library – Eleven Green River High School Art students have their work displayed at the Sweetwater County Library Gallery. More information here

Sweetwater County Historical Society to be re-established at special meeting – ​According to Brie Blasi, the County Museum’s director, the Sweetwater County Historical Society is being officially re-established at a special meeting at the museum. More information here

Obituaries:

James A. Derby – More information here

Ronald Lee Tyler – More information here

