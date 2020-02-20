Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: Feb. 20, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local News:
- The Wyoming Highway Patrol released details of a Monday wrong direction, high speed chase on I-25 near Casper. More information here.
- Wyoming Cowgirls scored their second straight win last night in Laramie to move into third place tie in the MWC standings. More information here.
- Wyoming Cowboys dropped their road game at Utah State Wednesday night. More information here.
- Area boys swimmming teams are heading to Laramie for the 3A and 4A Wyoming State Boys Swimming and Diving Championships. More information here.
- UW Civil Legal Services Clinic students make history with jury trial victory – Two University of Wyoming College of Law students, including a student from Rock Springs, successfully defended a client during a recent jury trial. More information here
- RSPD Law Enforcement to host Special Olympics Jackalope Jump – The Rock Springs Police Department will be hosting the Jackalope Jump event on March 7. More information here
- GRHS student artwork on display at the Sweetwater County Library – Eleven Green River High School Art students have their work displayed at the Sweetwater County Library Gallery. More information here
- Sweetwater County Historical Society to be re-established at special meeting – According to Brie Blasi, the County Museum’s director, the Sweetwater County Historical Society is being officially re-established at a special meeting at the museum. More information here
Obituaries:
James A. Derby – More information here
Ronald Lee Tyler – More information here
