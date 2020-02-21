Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: Feb. 21, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local News:
- Green River basketball teams split their Thursday games in Evanston plus Friday’s area high school sports schedule. More information here.
- The University of Wyoming has announced the names of the three finalist for the schools presidency. More information here.
- Seven Pokes named to Big 12 all-academic team including a student from Green River – The Big 12 Conference announced their Academic All-Big 12 Wrestling Team Thursday morning, a total of seven members of the Wyoming wrestling team including student, Cole Verner, from Green River, were selected to either the first or second teams. More information here.
- Rock Springs Lady Miners to play in Wyoming Amateur Hockey League Girls 19U state championships – The Wyoming Amateur Hockey League Girls 19U state championships will be held February 21-23 in Cody. More information here
