Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: Feb. 21, 2020

0
12

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Sponsor. Click more for details

Local News:

  • Green River basketball teams split their Thursday games in Evanston plus Friday’s area high school sports schedule. More information here.

 

  • The University of Wyoming has announced the names of the three finalist for the schools presidency. More information here. 

 

  • Seven Pokes named to Big 12 all-academic team including a student from Green River – The Big 12 Conference announced their Academic All-Big 12 Wrestling Team Thursday morning, a total of seven members of the Wyoming wrestling team including student, Cole Verner, from Green River, were selected to either the first or second teams. More information here.

 

  • Rock Springs Lady Miners to play in Wyoming Amateur Hockey League Girls 19U state championships –  The Wyoming Amateur Hockey League Girls 19U state championships will be held February 21-23 in Cody. More information here

 

Links to National and International News:

ABC News

CBS News

NBC News

FOX News

Wyo4News Obituaries

Morning Weather Report

Road Report

Help Wanted

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR