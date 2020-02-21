Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: Feb. 21, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

Green River basketball teams split their Thursday games in Evanston plus Friday’s area high school sports schedule. More information here.

The University of Wyoming has announced the names of the three finalist for the schools presidency. More information here.

Seven Pokes named to Big 12 all-academic team including a student from Green River – The Big 12 Conference announced their Academic All-Big 12 Wrestling Team Thursday morning, a total of seven members of the Wyoming wrestling team including student, Cole Verner, from Green River, were selected to either the first or second teams. More information here.

Rock Springs Lady Miners to play in Wyoming Amateur Hockey League Girls 19U state championships – The Wyoming Amateur Hockey League Girls 19U state championships will be held February 21-23 in Cody. More information here

