Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: Feb. 22, 2020

Local News:

UW President finalists announced along with visit schedules – The University of Wyoming Board of Trustees has identified the three finalists for the university presidency. More information here

Lady Wolves hold position in 4A WyoPreps basketball poll – The Green River Lady Wolves basketball team held on to the #4 position in the latest WyoPreps.com Coach’s and Media Girls 4A Basketball Poll. More information here

MHSC’s 2020 Health & Wellness Fair is March 7 – Your health and wellness centers around good food, good health and good life. Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County’s 2020 Health & Wellness Fair brings all of that together so you are “Good to Go.” More information here

GRHS Head Boys’ Soccer Coach steps down after 13 years – Green River High School (GRHS) Head Boys’ Soccer Coach, Chris Bieber, will step down from his position after 13 years as a coach within the program. More information here

Cowboys close 2020 dual schedule Saturday at West Virginia – Cowboys close 2020 dual schedule Saturday at West Virginia. More information here

My Fair Share program grants $1,723.47 to Hospice of Sweetwater County – Each year, the employees of Commerce Bank of Wyoming have the ability to nominate a worthy organization in our community as the recipient of a monetary donation contributed by the Bank employees. More information here

OBITUARIES:

Nancy Kay (Cantrell) O’Connor More information here

Robert Z. Vasquez More information here

Alan J. Taylor More information here

Links to National and International News:

