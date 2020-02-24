Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: Feb. 24, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a high wind weather statement for Sweetwater County along with Fremont, Lincoln, and Sublette counties. More information here.

Wyoming law enforcement authorities are looking for a 22-year-old Pennsylvania woman after her van was found abandoned on I-80 Sunday morning. More information here.

The Wyoming Cowgirls will be at Nevada tonight to open play in the final week of the regular season. More information here.

Listen as WyoRadio’s Tom Ellis speaks Chief Dwane Pacheco and Officer Tiffany Harris with the Rock Springs Police Department about the upcoming Jackalope Jump event benefiting Special Olympics Wyoming. More information here.

Advertisement

Obituaries:

Links to National and International News:

ABC News

CBS News

NBC News

FOX News

Wyo4News Obituaries

Morning Weather Report

Road Report

Help Wanted