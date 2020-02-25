Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: Feb. 25, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

Green River Lady Wolves and Wolves won Monday night in basketball make-up games against Riverton. More information here.

The Wyoming Cowgirls scored their fourth-straight win Monday night in Nevada and secured a first-round bye in next week’s Mountain West Conference Tournament in Las Vegas. More information here.

Governor Mark Gordon welcomed the announcement that the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) has approved Wyoming’s plan to regulate hemp. The agency has granted authority to the Wyoming Department of Agriculture (WDA) to regulate the industry in Wyoming. More information here.

Two individuals wanted on horse rustling charges in Sublette County have been arrested in Montgomery County, Maryland. The two are wanted on warrants stemming from a case in 2017, where it is alleged that the two rustled horses from a Sublette County Business. More information here.

Obituaries:

David Gibson Plew – Details

