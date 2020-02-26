Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: Feb. 26, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

The Rock Springs City Council will be meeting in special session tonight with members of International Association of Fire Fighters Local 1499. More information here.

Wyoming Cowboys fall to Nevada on “Senior Night” in Laramie. Senior Jake Hendricks had a career high scoring night. More information here.

SCSD #2 announces GRHS Principal stepping down, assuming other duties with school district – More information here.

U.S. Senate pages wanted for summer 2020 – U.S. Senator Mike Enzi, R-Wyo., is encouraging Wyoming high school students to apply to be a Senate page for the summer sessions in Washington, D.C. More information here.

Wyoming’s Logan Wilson to participate in NFL Draft Combine this week at the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. More information here.

Lisa McClure Wins Faculty Member of the Year Award at recent WACCT Awards Ceremony. More information here.

Exhibits Coordinator for Rock Springs Historical Museum receives Excellence in Customer Service Award from Rock Springs Chamber. – More information here.

David “Ted” Jensen – More information here

