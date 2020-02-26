Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: Feb. 26, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

  • The Rock Springs City Council will be meeting in special session tonight with members of International Association of Fire Fighters Local 1499.  More information here. 

 

  • Wyoming Cowboys fall to Nevada on “Senior Night” in Laramie. Senior Jake Hendricks had a career high scoring night. More information here.

 

  • SCSD #2 announces GRHS Principal stepping down, assuming other duties with school district – More information here.

 

  • U.S. Senate pages wanted for summer 2020 –  U.S. Senator Mike Enzi, R-Wyo., is encouraging Wyoming high school students to apply to be a Senate page for the summer sessions in Washington, D.C.  More information here.

 

  • Wyoming’s Logan Wilson to participate in NFL Draft Combine this week at the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. More information here.

 

 

  • Exhibits Coordinator for Rock Springs Historical Museum receives Excellence in Customer Service Award from Rock Springs Chamber.  More information here.

 

Obituaries:

David “Ted” Jensen – More information here

 

