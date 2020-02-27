Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: Feb. 27, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

Last evening, the Rock Springs City Council met with the International Association of Fire Fighters Local 1499 to begin negotiations regarding a Collective Bargaining Agreement. More information here.

The University of Wyoming Board of Trustees will be meeting in executive session this morning to interview the three finalists for the university’s presidency. More information here.

Rock Springs and Green River will meet in the “Make-A-Wish” basketball games at Green River High School tonight with the winner of the Make-A-Wish competition between the two schools to be announced. More information here.

Wyoming Cowgirl basketball will wrap up the regular season tonight against league leading Fresno State. More information here.

MHSC to host Infection Control Risk Assessment training class – Training will be available in Rock Springs on Friday, March 6. More information here

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch to speak at UW College of Law’s centennial celebration – United States Supreme Court Associate Justice Neil M. Gorsuch will visit the University of Wyoming College of Law and campus Sept. 16 through 17 in honor of the College of Law’s 100th anniversary. .

Rock Springs man arrested for attempted murder in the second degree – At approximately 12:00 a.m. on February 25, 2020 officers of the Rock Springs Police Department were dispatched to 2216 Reagan Avenue in reference to a 911 call. More information here

RSPD seeking assistance from public to identify three persons of interest in larceny – On Thursday, February 20, 2020, at approximately 8:30 p.m., an employee at the Kum and Go store located at 2004 Dewar Drive received a phone call from a male who claimed to be with Kum and Go corporate security. More information here

