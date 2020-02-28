Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: Feb. 28, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local News:
- Rock Springs and Green River High Schools collected over $65,000 for Wyoming Make-A-Wish. More information here.
- Rock Springs and Green River split their basketball games last night and other area high school scores. More information here.
- The Wyoming Cowgirls pulled an upset last night over league leading Fresno State to close out the regular basketball season. More information here.
- A missing 22-year-old Erie, Pennsylvania woman, whose vehicle was found abandoned in Wyoming, has been found safe in Seattle, Washington. More information here.
Obituaries:
Jeffery M. Travis – Details