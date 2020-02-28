Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: Feb. 28, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

Rock Springs and Green River High Schools collected over $65,000 for Wyoming Make-A-Wish. More information here.

Rock Springs and Green River split their basketball games last night and other area high school scores. More information here.

The Wyoming Cowgirls pulled an upset last night over league leading Fresno State to close out the regular basketball season. More information here.

A missing 22-year-old Erie, Pennsylvania woman, whose vehicle was found abandoned in Wyoming, has been found safe in Seattle, Washington. More information here.

Obituaries:

Jeffery M. Travis – Details

