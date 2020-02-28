Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: Feb. 29, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

Cowgirls with upset win to take #3 seed in MWC Tournament – The Cowgirls finished the regular season with a 12-6 conference record and 16-11 overall. More information here

Tigers and Wolves raise over $65,000 for Make-A-Wish – The Make-A Wish fund drive competition between Rock Springs High School and Green River High School brought in total donations of $65,703 this year. More information here

Resident bighorn sheep, mountain goat and moose licenses are due Monday – Applications for resident and nonresident bighorn sheep, mountain goat and moose licenses are due to the Wyoming Game and Fish Department before midnight this Monday, March 2. More information here

Lady Wolves stay at #4 in latest 4A basketball poll – The Green River Lady Wolves remained at #4 in this week's WyoPreps.com 4A Coach's and Media Girls Basketball Poll. More information here

Troopers arrest homicide suspect wanted in connection to three murders in Riverside County, California. – On Thursday, February 27, 2020, a Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper on routine patrol ran a registration check on a vehicle. More information here

On Thursday, February 27, 2020, a Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper on routine patrol ran a registration check on a vehicle. More information here

