Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: Feb. 29, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local News:
- Cowgirls with upset win to take #3 seed in MWC Tournament – The Cowgirls finished the regular season with a 12-6 conference record and 16-11 overall. More information here
- Tigers and Wolves raise over $65,000 for Make-A-Wish – The Make-A Wish fund drive competition between Rock Springs High School and Green River High School brought in total donations of $65,703 this year. More information here
- Resident bighorn sheep, mountain goat and moose licenses are due Monday – Applications for resident and nonresident bighorn sheep, mountain goat and moose licenses are due to the Wyoming Game and Fish Department before midnight this Monday, March 2. More information here
- Lady Wolves stay at #4 in latest 4A basketball poll – The Green River Lady Wolves remained at #4 in this week’s WyoPreps.com 4A Coach’s and Media Girls Basketball Poll. More information here
- Troopers arrest homicide suspect wanted in connection to three murders in Riverside County, California. – On Thursday, February 27, 2020, a Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper on routine patrol ran a registration check on a vehicle. More information here