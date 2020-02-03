Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: Feb. 3, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local News:
- A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for Sweetwater County and the surrounding area today through early Tuesday morning. More information here.
- Sweetwater County School #2 released a statement Sunday regarding the district’s Expedition Academy building in Green River. The Radon mitigration process should be completed sometime this week. More information here.
- We are hoping Punxsutawney Phil is correct on his Ground Hogs Day prediction, but we are putting our money on Wyoming’s Lander Lil. More information here.
- The Green River Wolves had three individual weight class winners and won the team title at the 45-team Ron Thon Memorial in Riverton. More information here.
