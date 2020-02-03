Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: Feb. 3, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for Sweetwater County and the surrounding area today through early Tuesday morning. More information here.

Sweetwater County School #2 released a statement Sunday regarding the district’s Expedition Academy building in Green River. The Radon mitigration process should be completed sometime this week. More information here.

We are hoping Punxsutawney Phil is correct on his Ground Hogs Day prediction, but we are putting our money on Wyoming’s Lander Lil. More information here.

The Green River Wolves had three individual weight class winners and won the team title at the 45-team Ron Thon Memorial in Riverton. More information here.

