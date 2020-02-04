Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: Feb. 4, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

Both Sweetwater County School District #1 and #2 will be back in normal sessions today after yesterday’s no school day. Buses in both districts will be running their normal routes and times. Make-up dates have not been announced.

The Rock Springs community blood drive portion of the “Blood Drive Challenge” has been rescheduled for tomorrow, Wednesday. Green River will have their community blood drive today. More information here.

The Rock Springs and Green River City Councils will be meeting tonight in regular sessions. More information and links to agenda items here.

Wyoming Cowboy basketball will take on the Mountain West’s second-place Boise State Broncs tonight in Laramie. More information here.

The cult classic film “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” is coming to the Sweetwater County Library. More information here.

Obituaries:

Novalee S. Grant – Details

Delma Jean Guthrie – Details

