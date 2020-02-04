Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: Feb. 4, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

  • Both Sweetwater County School District #1 and #2 will be back in normal sessions today after yesterday’s no school day. Buses in both districts will be running their normal routes and times. Make-up dates have not been announced.

 

  • The Rock Springs community blood drive portion of the “Blood Drive Challenge” has been rescheduled for tomorrow, Wednesday. Green River will have their community blood drive today. More information here.

 

 

  • Wyoming Cowboy basketball will take on the Mountain West’s second-place Boise State Broncs tonight in Laramie. More information here.

 

  • The cult classic film “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” is coming to the Sweetwater County Library. More information here. 

 

Obituaries:

Novalee S. Grant –  Details 

Delma Jean Guthrie – Details 

