Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: Feb. 4, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local News:
- Both Sweetwater County School District #1 and #2 will be back in normal sessions today after yesterday’s no school day. Buses in both districts will be running their normal routes and times. Make-up dates have not been announced.
- The Rock Springs community blood drive portion of the “Blood Drive Challenge” has been rescheduled for tomorrow, Wednesday. Green River will have their community blood drive today. More information here.
- The Rock Springs and Green River City Councils will be meeting tonight in regular sessions. More information and links to agenda items here.
- Wyoming Cowboy basketball will take on the Mountain West’s second-place Boise State Broncs tonight in Laramie. More information here.
- The cult classic film “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” is coming to the Sweetwater County Library. More information here.
Obituaries:
Novalee S. Grant – Details
Delma Jean Guthrie – Details