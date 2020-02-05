Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: Feb. 5, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

  • The Rock Springs High School “I Bleed Orange/I Bleed Green” rescheduled community blood drive will take place today at the Bunning Freight Station in Downtown Rock Springs. More information here.

 

  • Wyoming U.S. Senators Mike Enzi and John Barrasso released statements following last night’s State of the Union address by President Trump. More information here. 

 

  • Get ready for a very windy few days as we could see wind gust to near 60 mph by Thursday according to the US Weather Service in Riverton. More information here.

 

  • The Wyoming Cowboys gave second place Boise State all they could handle last night, but fell in a tight Mountain West Conference game. More information here.

 

Obituaries:

Jack D. Hunter – Details

