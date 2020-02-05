Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: Feb. 5, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

The Rock Springs High School “I Bleed Orange/I Bleed Green” rescheduled community blood drive will take place today at the Bunning Freight Station in Downtown Rock Springs. More information here.

Wyoming U.S. Senators Mike Enzi and John Barrasso released statements following last night’s State of the Union address by President Trump. More information here.

Get ready for a very windy few days as we could see wind gust to near 60 mph by Thursday according to the US Weather Service in Riverton. More information here.

The Wyoming Cowboys gave second place Boise State all they could handle last night, but fell in a tight Mountain West Conference game. More information here.

Obituaries:

Jack D. Hunter – Details

