Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: Feb. 6, 2020

It is going to be extremely windy for the next few days in Sweetwater County and the surrounding area. More information here.

Sweetwater County School District #2 announced the name of their new Superintendent of Schools Wednesday. More information here.

Tonight the winner of the 12th Annual Blood Drive Challenge will be announced between the Rock Springs/Green River girls and boys basketball games. More information here.

Wyoming Cowgirls had three-game winning streak snapped at Boise State last night. More information here.

Rock Springs Historical Museum announces new leather craft exhibit – The Rock Springs Historical Museum is presenting their spring exhibit entitled “Homegrown Leather Craft”. The exhibit features the work of sister and brother Braids Roberts and Travis Roberts. More information here.

Mike Kiggins retired after nearly 30 years of service – Mike Kiggins former Animal Control Supervisor with the City of Rock Springs was recognized at the Rock Springs City Council meeting Tuesday night for his commitment to the community and awarded a plaque from Mayor Kaumo. More information here.

WWCC to host second annual Homecoming Chili Cook-Off – Western Wyoming Community College will host their 2nd annual Homecoming Chili Cook-Off in Downtown Rock Springs from 10:30 AM-1:30 PM on Saturday, February 8th. More information here.

Enzi’s statement after voting to acquit President Trump – Washington, D.C. – U.S. Senator Mike Enzi, R-Wyo., issued the following statement after the Senate voted not guilty on the two articles of impeachment against President Trump. More information here.

