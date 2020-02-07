Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: Feb. 7, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

Expect another extremely windy day today. The US Weather Service High Wind Warning is in effect until 5 p.m. More information here.

It was another great rivalry night last night at Rock Springs High School with the Tigers and Wolves meeting on the basketball floor and the announcement of which school won the “Blood Drive Challenge“. More information here.

The Sublette County Sheriff’s Office is investigation the death of a Minnesota man whose body was found at the Daniel Junction Motel Thursday morning. More information here.

Cowboy Football signees now number 24 – The 2020 February National Letter of Intent signing period began on Wednesday, Feb. 5 with the Wyoming Cowboys adding four outstanding high school signees and a highly-ranked junior college tight end to the Wyoming Football program.More information here

Local volunteer group makes handmade children’s blankets for those in need – The Blankets for Kids with Love volunteer group will be hosting an event on February 29 at the Rock Springs Library, 400 C St, Rock Springs, in the Johnson Room from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM.More information here

The Sweetwater County Library to host Ghost Walk – The Sweetwater County Library will be hosting a Ghost Walk on Saturday, March 14 at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. This event will be held in honor of Stella Doak. More information here

Façade Grants Available for Downtown Businesses – Restored and improved storefronts are important to the vitality of Downtown Rock Springs. They attract more customers and help the economic development in the community. More information here

Little Women: The Broadway Musical kicks off Western Theater’s spring semester – Western Wyoming Community College’s Theatre Department presents Little Women: The Broadway Musical, which runs at 7:30 p.m. February 28, 29, March 5, 6, 7th with a matinee at 2:00 p.m. on the 7th. More information here

Hospital will award three college scholarships – The deadline is March 6 for Sweetwater County graduating seniors to apply for three Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County college scholarships opportunities. More information here

Rock Springs Tigers lose nail biter to Green River Wolves, 55-52 – The reigning Blood Drive Challenge champion Rock Springs Tiger basketball team lost a back-and-forth contest to the Green River Wolves, 55-52. More information here

Lady Tigers fall short of comeback against lady Wolves, 53-50 –The Rock Springs Lady Tiger basketball team nearly came back against the Wolves in the final quarter but fell just short, losing the contest 53-50. More information here

Sponsor

Links to National and International News:

ABC News

CBS News

NBC News

FOX News

Wyo4News Obituaries

Morning Weather Report

Road Report

Help Wanted