Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: Friday, Aug. 2, 2019

It’s day four of Wyoming’s Big Show. The main gates will open at 10:30 a.m. with the carnival starting up at 4:00 p.m. The 4H kids are busy this morning with their poultry and rabbit shows starting at 8 a.m. along with the 4H/FFA sheep show at 9 a.m. Tonight, country singer Gary Allan will hit the concert stage at 8:30. You can see a complete schedule of today and tonight’s activities at the Sweetwater County Fair at Wyo4News.com.

Yesterday, the Muley Fanatic Foundation send out information concerning the sale of Wildlife Conservation License Plates. According to the release, a total of 1,007 of the plates have been sold statewide in the past seven months. More information here.

Wyoming Cowboy football starts up today with the first practice session scheduled for shortly after 9:00 a.m. in Laramie. Wyoming will welcome back 13 starters and 42 lettermen from the 2018 team. More information here.

Following Tuesday’s fire near the closed landfill south of Green River, the City of Green River asks people to exercise caution when out recreating and working. More information here.

The remains of Feiyang “Isaac” Xiang, a 21-year-old male from China who likely drowned in 2015, have been found and positively identified. Xiang was last seen being swept down the Yellowstone River in the northern section of the park on Thursday, July 23, 2015; his remains were discovered in February 2018. More information here.

Volunteers are needed on Saturday, Aug. 10, to help erect a steel jack fence at two locations near Farson to protect essential stopover areas for the historical Red Desert to Hoback mule deer migration. Meet at the Wyoming Department of Transportation facility in Farson at 8 a.m. More information here.

Paddleboards are a fun way to enjoy Wyoming’s waters and catch a few sunrays outside, but don’t forget to bring along a life jacket. Paddleboards, under Wyoming boating regulations, are considered a watercraft and users are required to have a life jacket. More information here.

Pavement preservation continues in Grand Teton National Park throughout this coming weekend. More information here.

