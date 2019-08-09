Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: Friday, Aug. 9, 2019

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

A husband and wife from Rock Springs were injured in a head-on crash Thursday morning in Rock Springs that claimed the life of one person from South Carolina and injured four others. More information here.

Thursday marked the completion of the first week of Fall Camp for the Wyoming Cowboy Football team. Head coach Craig Bohl impresses with his quarterbacks and receivers. More information here.

There’s Gold in the Wind River Mountains! Wyoming Game and Fish Department sampling and angler reports during July 2019 indicate golden trout fishing within the Popo Agie Wilderness is the best in recent memory. More information here.

Three-Year Grant to UW Promotes Computer Science Education in Wyoming. The National Science Foundation recently awarded nearly $1 million to support the inclusion of computer science education in Wyoming schools and libraries. More information here.

Artist Michael Parker Returns to Sweetwater County. The Community Fine Arts Center is featuring Michael S. Parker’s landscape paintings in the gallery Aug. 15 through Sept. 28, 2019. A reception open to the public is planned from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15. More information here.

Cool Off Saturday at the Annual Sweetwater Blues n’ Brews Festival. Enjoy over 40 microbrews and live music at the 11th annual Sweetwater Blues n’ Brews from noon to 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, in Bunning Park. More information here.

Latest Obituaries:

