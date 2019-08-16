Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: Friday, August 16, 2019

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

The 18th Annual River Festival and 15th Annual Art of the Green both start-up today in Green River. Both events will continue all day on Saturday. More information here.

Rock Springs Junior High will have their open house this afternoon. More information here.

Girls’ fastpitch softball may soon become part of the high school sports scene in Wyoming. According to a report from WyoPreps.com, the Albany County School Board recently voted 9-0 to support sanctioning girls’ fastpitch softball as a high school sport. More information here.

Grand Teton National Park: Pavement Preservation Road Construction. Weekend work will take place on Saturday, August 17. Work will take place on the north park road, beginning at Colter Bay Junction and traveling south. Work will include micro-surfacing, which is a smoother surface, similar to pavement. More information here.

Trio Of Cowgirl Basketball Players Represented Their Countries This Summer. This summer, three Cowgirl basketball players represented their countries during FIBA tournaments. More information here.

Enzi: Growth In Spending Continues To Outpace Revenue. U.S. Senate Budget Committee Chairman Mike Enzi, R-Wyo., said it is clear the nation has a spending problem as a recent report shows once again that high levels of federal spending continue to outpace revenue. More information here.

