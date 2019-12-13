Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: Friday, Dec. 13, 2019

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

The Rock Springs Police Department recently conducted compliance checks on 41 businesses selling alcohol within city limits, and the results are in — 32 pass and 9 fail. More information here.

Wyoming Cowgirl basketball scored their fourth largest margin of victory in program history last night in defeating Mississippi Valley State. More information here.

Area high school basketball started up last night. check all the area scores and today’s high sports schedule. More information here.

Wyoming’s Logan Wilson is named to another All-American team. More information here.

Advertisement

Rock Springs student Brixen Mathis made Wyoming U.S. Senator Mike Enzi’s list of nominees to the United States service academies for 2020. Mathis received a nomination to the Air Force Academy and the Naval Academy. More information here.

Southwest Wyoming has a new ice fishing contest and the Buckboard Pup-ulation Control Contest has gotten off to a good start on Flaming Gorge Reservoir, with Green River’s Don Phillips catching the first tagged lake trout in Buckboard Bay. More information here.

The local P.E.O. Chapter L recently presented Renee Herne with a Program for Continuing Education grant from the P.E.O. International. More information here.

A Winter Wonderland Open House event has been set for Saturday, Dec. 14 at the Sweetwater County Historical Museum in Green River.​ The open house will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. More information here.

Advertisement

Rock Springs Young at Heart Caregiver program will be providing gift wrapping this year to help support the purchase of memory books for clients whom are struggling with dementia. More information here.

The Rock Springs Miners 14U hockey team will host the Park County Ice Cats for a two-game set Friday night and Saturday morning. Rock Springs is 5-3-0 on the season. The visiting Ice Cats have a 2-4-0 record. More information here.

Because reports are showing flu season in Wyoming is getting active, the Wyoming Department of Health wants residents to do what they can to avoid becoming ill with influenza or spreading it to others. More information here.

Fort Bridger State Historic Site’s third annual Victorian Christmas program is from 2-5 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 15. More information here.

The Bureau of Land Management Wyoming raised $10.8 million in its Dec. 10-11, 2019, quarterly oil and gas lease sale, facilitating economic opportunities and infrastructure investment in local communities. The BLM received bids on 123 parcels totaling about 123,258 acres. More information here.

At 8 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, roads in Yellowstone National Park will open to the public for travel by snow coaches and snowmobiles. More information here.

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department’s 2020 Wyoming Wildlife calendar is now available for purchase. Orders for the calendar can be made by calling the Wyoming Game and Fish gift store in Cheyenne at 307-777-4570. More information here.

Advertisement

Latest Obituaries:

Links to National and International News:

ABC News

CBS News

NBC News

FOX News

Wyo4News Obituaries

Morning Weather Report

Road Report

Help Wanted