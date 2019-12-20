Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: Friday, Dec. 20, 2019

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

Many area boys and girls basketball teams played Thursday at the Flaming Gorge Classic. See results and today’s schedule here.

U.S. Senators Mike Enzi, R-Wyo., John Barrasso, R-Wyo., and Mitt Romney, R-Utah, introduced legislation Thursday that would help ensure community colleges are more accurately reporting on graduation rates to provide better transparency for students. More information here.

The Downtown Rock Springs Broadway Theater will host a special Christmas showing of “The Polar Express” tonight and Saturday, Dec. 21. More information here.

The American Legion Tom Whitmore Post 28 in Green River is hosting a Child Abuse Awareness Benefit concert tonight at the Legion in Green River. Many local artist to perform. More information here.

The Emmanuel Baptist Church will once again host its Living Nativity Friday, Dec. 20 and Saturday, Dec. 21. Performances are at 5:30 p.m., 6 p.m., 6:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. More information here.

The winner of People’s Choice for Best Float in the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce 2019 Lighted Holiday Parade is … Whisler Chevrolet Cadillac! More information here.

Planning is currently underway for the 7th Annual Kari’s Access Awards Wine & Beer Tasting Event at the Sweetwater County Events Complex, Friday, Jan. 17, 2020. The party gets started at 6 p.m. and continues to 9 p.m. More information here.

The City of Rock Springs Parks & Recreation Department is sponsoring free Christmas tree recycling this holiday season. Take your old Christmas tree to 200 Community Park Drive between Dec. 26 and Jan. 31 during daylight hours. More information here.

The Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism Board is pleased to announce the fourth quarter 2019 R.E.A.C.H. (Rare and Exceptional Achievement for Customer service in Hospitability) Award winners. More information here.

Public Engagement Coordinator Aidan Brady provided a group of Green River High School students with a special tour of the Sweetwater County Historical Museum on Tuesday.​ See the photo here.

The Green River varsity boys basketball team played their first game of the Flaming Gorge Classic Basketball Tournament Thursday against Pinedale, securing a 58-51 victory over the visiting Wranglers. More information here.

Six University of Wyoming students have been selected to receive the prestigious Benjamin A. Gilman International Scholarship to study or work as interns abroad during this academic year. More information here.

Latest Obituaries:

Whitney Nicole Sewell. Details here.

Jeanne (Brinton) McLain. Detail here.

