Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: Friday, Dec. 27, 2019

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

Last night around 7, a fire at Washington Square, located at 400 North 1st East in Green River, was reported to the Green River Police Department. Green River fire crews arrived on the scene to find the former Washington School building ablaze. More information here.

The Wyoming Cowboy basketball team will close out their non-conference schedule on Saturday by hosting Nebraska Wesleyan in Laramie. More information here.

The Rock Springs Family Recreation Center is opening the ice arena for public use again today. The arena is open from noon until 6:45 p.m. For more information and to check out the photos of yesterday’s skaters, click here.

Marathon Petroleum recently donated $385 to Rock Springs Young at Heart. The funds will be used to support Young At Heart’s Home Delivered Meals program. More information here.

Sponsor

Are you prepared for winter driving? The Wyoming Department of Transportation provides some tips to make winter travel a little safer for everyone out on the roads. More information here.

Fremont County gets two new messaging signs for wildlife-vehicle safety. The signs were part of a collaborative effort between the Wyoming Department of Transportation and the Wyoming Game and Fish Department. More information here.

Advertisement

Obituaries:

Tamara Lee Rhodes. Details here.

Dillon Martin Nicholson. Details here.

Steven (Steve) Thomas King. Details here.

James Michael Mathiott. Details here.

DeLoris B. Wirtz. Details here.

Links to National and International News:

ABC News

CBS News

NBC News

FOX News

Wyo4News Obituaries

Morning Weather Report

Road Report

Help Wanted