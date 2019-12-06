Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: Friday, Dec. 6, 2019

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

A Green River man charged with the first degree murder of a 5-year-old boy made an initial appearance in the Sweetwater County Third Circuit Court. Bond was set at $1 million and his preliminary hearing was set for Dec. 11. More information here.

The Wyoming Cowgirl Volleyball team advanced to the second round of postseason play last night with a win over Northwestern State of Louisiana. More information here.

The Sweetwater County Commission on Thursday took the opportunity to hear from municipalities and organizations that wish to have projects considered for the Specific Purpose Tax in the next election. More information here.

The Sweetwater County Historical Museum in Green River will remain open Friday evening for the Mayor’s Tree Lighting event next door at the Clock Tower Mall on East Flaming Gorge Way.​ More information here.

Western Wyoming Beverages’ Third Annual “Cans for Cans” Canned Food Drive will again take place today at Smith’s Food and Drug in Rock Springs and Green River. The Packing Out Hunger event will take place on Saturday, Dec. 7 in Downtown Rock Springs. More information here.

Wyoming teens who want to stop using tobacco products, including electronic cigarettes and other vaping devices, are encouraged to enroll in a free program designed just for them and recently made available through the Wyoming Department of Health. More information here.

Commerce Bank of Wyoming and the YWCA is hosted the Festival of Trees Fundraiser last night. See the photos here.

Law enforcement agencies in Laramie and Albany counties made 240 traffic stops, arrested six impaired drivers, and made six arrests for controlled substances during the Border War Impaired Driving Enforcement Operation on Friday, Nov. 22. More information here.

The Mountain West Conference suspended the entire officiating crew following the Wyo.-Air Force football game. More information here.

The University of Wyoming will honor its most dynamic player of all-time, Fennis Dembo on Saturday with a jersey retirement in the Pokes contest against New Mexico. More information here.

The Wyoming Cowgirls (4-3, 1-0 MW) will travel to Albuquerque, New Mexico, for the second part of a two-game road trip to face the New Mexico Lobos (6-2, 0-1 MW) at 2 p.m. on Sat., Dec. 7. More information here.

Latest Obituaries:

Billy Ray Vase. Details here.

