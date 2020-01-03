Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: Friday, Jan. 3, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Traveling on I-80 is still difficult with the overnight and morning closing between Rawlins and Laramie in both directions. More information here.

The Bill Thoman Soda Ash Memorial Wrestling Invitational starts up today in Green River. The Friday-Saturday event is scheduled to feature 15 wrestling teams. More information here.

The high school winter sports season is starting back up today for some area high school teams. See today’s schedule here.

Yanni Maite Dominguez Rivera is the first baby of the new year to be born at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. More information here.

The American Legion Tom Whitmore Post 28 in Green River will host the 2020 “Music for Vets” event at the Green River Pavilion starting at 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4. More information here.

The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency is pleased to announce the Volunteers of the Month for December are Ric and Kelly Sugihara. More information here.

The Wyoming Business Council released its annual report this week detailing the state economic development agency’s efforts to realize diverse, broad and lasting economic growth for Wyoming. More information here.

Game wardens in the Green River Region of the Wyoming Game and Fish Department remind people that the collection of shed antlers and horns is prohibited on public lands west of the Continental Divide from Jan. 1 through April 30. More information here.

University of Wyoming head football coach Craig Bohl announced Thursday two coaching staff promotions. Offensive line coach Bart Miller will now also serve as the Run-Game Coordinator for Cowboy Football, and interim linebackers coach Aaron Bohl has been elevated to become Wyoming’s full-time linebackers coach. More information here.

Obituaries:

Richard J. Flaten. Details here.

Larry Ronald Ackley. Details here.

