Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: Friday, July 12, 2019

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

Wyoming State Board Of Education To Consider Action On Content And Performance Standards. The Wyoming State Board of Education (SBE) will hold a full-day meeting in Casper beginning at 10 a.m. on July 18, 2019, in the Natrona County School District #1 Boardroom, 970 North Glenn Road. More information here.

One Person Dies In Wednesday Night Pinedale Fire. The Sublette County Sheriff’s Office and Sublette County Unified Fire responded to a structure fire in Pinedale Wednesday night around 10:50. More information here.

Sweetwater Memorial Hospital Awards Three Scholarships. Three Sweetwater County high school graduates are Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County (MHSC) scholarship recipients. More information here.

Former Congresswoman Lummis Announces Her U.S. Senate Candidacy. Today former Wyoming Congresswoman Cynthia Lummis announced she is a candidate to fill the Wyoming Senate seat of retiring Senator Mike Enzi. More information here.

One of Sweetwater County’s most enjoyable public events will take place tomorrow (Saturday) at Bunning Park. International Day will continue the nearly 100-year tradition of celebrating the diverse cultural makeup of Rock Springs. More information here.

Sports:

Scott Dahlberg Promoted To Head Cross Country Coach At Wyoming. Wyoming head track & field coach Bryan Berryhill announced on Thursday the promotion of Scott Dahlberg to head cross country coach. Dahlberg spent the last two seasons as the men’s cross country coach and the men’s distance coach for track & field here at Wyoming. More information here.

Latest Obituaries:

Stratton Jay Bruderer – Details

Bonnie Ringwahl – Details

