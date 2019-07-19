Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: Friday, July 19, 2019

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

After last night’s Performance #9 of the National High School Finals Rodeo, Team Wyoming finds themselves in seventh place in the Combined Team Standings. Texas leads in the Combined Team Standings. Wyoming is sixth in the Girls Standings and eight in the Boys Standings. Utah is the top girl’s team with Texas in front of the boy’s race.

Wyoming highlights from last night’s Performance #9 included Diamondville’s Danny Proffit with a second-place score in Bareback Riding. Proffit now stands at number nine in the average. Joseph Hayen of Gillette finished fourth in Boys Cutting and currently is in 13th place in the average. Clearmont’s Brook Worman had a seventh-place time in Goat Tying and now is number three in the average, and Peyton Kottwitz of Lusk finished with the ninth-best score last night in Reined Cow Horse and is 17th in the average.

Performance #10 of 13 will be this morning at 9:00 with Performance #11 at 7:00 p.m. at the Sweetwater Events Complex. You can see the complete results from last night by clicking here.

According to the Sweetwater Events Complex, this year’s National High School Finals record has set the record for the most contestants, entries, horses, and RV’s. More information here.

Wyoming Swimming And Diving Adds Richmond To Staff. University of Wyoming head swimming and diving coach Dave Denniston announced the addition of Lucas Richmond to the UW coaching staff on Thursday. Richmond will officially start on Monday, August 5. More information here.

WYDOT Swings Into Action To Assist Local Charity. The Wyoming Department of Transportation recently swung in to assist a local charity Fast Cars & Foster Kids with one of their annual autocross events at the First Choice Ford parking lot. More information here.

College trustees appoint Dr. Veronica Donaldson to board. Dr. Veronica Donaldson was appointed to the Western Wyoming Community College Board of Trustees on Wednesday. She replaces Dick Boettcher, who turned in his resignation in June. More information here.

The school board approves attendance, graduation policy changes. The Sweetwater School District No. 1 Board of Trustee Wednesday evening approved an attendance policy change, moving the number of excused absences a student can have during a semester from 10 to five, with no reason required. More information here.

