Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: Friday, July 26, 2019

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

Road work on U.S. Highway 89 on Saturday, so plan ahead and expect delays. Weekend road work has been scheduled for this coming Saturday, July 27, on U.S. Highway 89 as part of Grand Teton National Park’s pavement preservation plan. More information here.

Bear incidents demonstrate the importance of proper food storage. Several bear incidents in Yellowstone National Park hit home the importance of safely securing food when recreating in the park. More information here.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol is reporting on an accident that occurred Thursday afternoon involving a WHP vehicle and pickup. According to the WHP, the accident happened on US 85 south of Cheyenne at the Jefferson Road and US 85 junction. More Information here.

Local Climb Wyoming director to receive a new UW Alumni Association award. Sweetwater County Climb Wyoming Director Brittany Wells Gray is one of four University of Wyoming graduates to be honored with the new UW Alumni Association (UWAA) awards. Wells Gray, of Green River, will be awarded the Rising Alumni Award. More information here.

Play starts today at the AA State American Legion Baseball Tournament in Gillette. The Rock Springs Sand Puppies will play Gillette at 7:00 p.m. in their opening game. The double-elimination tournament will run through Tuesday.

WWCC announced its slogan winner yesterday. Western Wyoming Community College announces Hailee Coulson as its Slogan Contest winner. More information here.

MHSC Golf Classic will take place on August 18. The Memorial Hospital Foundation is gearing up for another year of the MHSC Golf Classic, August 18th. This year, the tournament is themed Poker, Brew, and BBQ. More information here.

