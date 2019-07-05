Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: Friday, July 5, 2019

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

The new University of Wyoming interim president Neil Theobald is reportedly bringing in Bill Mai and Chris Boswell to help in running the university over the next year. Both Mail and Boswell were candidates for Theobald’s interim president position. More information here.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation will be closing access to Sunset Drive from Dewar Drive starting on Monday, July 8, 2019, for roughly two days. More information here.

The Cowboy Joe Club for the University of Wyoming will be hosting their 2019 Golf Tournament at White Mountain Golf Course in Rock Springs on Saturday, July 13. More information here.

Sports:

