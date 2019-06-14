Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: Friday, June 14, 2019

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

This morning’s edition of the Rocket-Miner newspaper made it official. Beginning July 17th the Rock Springs newspaper will go from its current five days of publishing to a twice-weekly publication. More information here.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) will be closing all access to Grant Street starting on Monday, June 17, 2019, for roughly three days. More information here.

According to a spokesperson from the Yellowstone National Park, a 13-year-old boy died Tuesday in a one-vehicle accident in the park. More information here.

Governor Gordon announced on Monday, June 10, that eight Wyoming residents have been named to his newly created Migration Corridor Advisory Group. The group will be tasked with developing recommendations to improve the state’s policies related to big game migration on lands that are also suitable for mineral development. More information here.

Vice President Mike Pence visited Yellowstone National Park yesterday. The Vice President and the Second Lady toured Old Faithful. More information here.

U.S. Senator Mike Enzi, R-Wyo., chairman of the Senate Budget Committee, this week is pushing the Small Business Administration (SBA) to ensure that the Historically Underutilized Business Zones (HUBZone) program is fulfilling its mission and improving economic opportunities in distressed communities across the country. More information here.

Sports:

The 2019 NBA Draft is coming up in seven days, June 20, at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Will former Wyoming Cowboy guard Justin James have his name called? More information here.

