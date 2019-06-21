Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: Friday, June 21, 2019

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

The Actors’ Mission will be presenting the comedy “The Nerd” tonight, Saturday, and Sunday at the Broadway theater. More information here.

During a Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee markup Wednesday, June 19, U.S. Senator Mike Enzi, R-Wyo., once again emphasized the need for Congress to work on passing legislation that would deter future government shutdowns. More information here.

From their performances at the library’s puppet shows to dynamic Story Times, two ladies have been synonymous with the Rock Springs Library – Anne Parady and Diane Roccabruna. After more than 20 years, however, the two individuals will be retiring. More information here.

Sports:

Congratulations to former Wyoming Cowboy basketball player Justin James for being selected in last night’s NBA Draft. James was the 40th player drafted overall and the first pick of the Sacramento Kings. More information.

