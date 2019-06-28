Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: Friday, June 28, 2019

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

The Sweetwater Events Complex recently hosted the Tiffin Allegro Club Rally June 17-21, 2019, that brought 352 Motor Coaches with 700 participants that traveled from 38 states and two Canadian Providences to Rock Springs. More information here.

Things to Do #1: One of the dirtiest, but most popular area events will take place Saturday with the running of the 2019 Superior Mud Boggs. The racing will start at 11:00 a.m. with mud bogging vehicle registration between 8:00 and 10:00 a.m. Concessions will be available. Admission is $7.00 with free admission for active military, veterans and children under 12.

Things to Do #2: The Bitter Sweet Bombshells roller derby team will have a doubleheader on Saturday evening at the Rock Springs Family Recreation Center. The local ladies will battle the Fremont County Bombs at 5:00 p.m. and then challenge the 10th Mountain Roller Dolls immediately after the completion of the first match. Proceeds from Saturday’s matches will benefit Rock Springs Sleep in Heavenly Peace who help to get area children new beds.

Things to Do #3: The Actor’s Mission’s final two performances of “The Nerd” will take place tonight and Saturday night at the Broadway Theater. Performances and the pre-performance meals are free with the meal each night at 6:00 p.m. and the play to follow at 7:00 p.m.

Sweetwater Regional Cancer Center has welcomed a new family nurse practitioner. More information here.

Sports:

University of Wyoming junior distance runner Christopher Henry has been named to the Men’s Track & Field/Cross Country Google Cloud Academic All-America® on Thursday, garnering First-Team honors. More information here.

