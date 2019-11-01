Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: Friday, Nov. 1, 2019

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

The former treasurer for the Rock Springs Amateur Hockey Association received a split sentence and will serve 14 days in the Sweetwater County Detention Center for stealing money from the association. Krisanne Varndell appeared before Sweetwater County Third District Court Judge Richard Lavery on Thursday for her sentencing. She had previously pleaded guilty to one count of larceny as part of a plea agreement. More information here.

Rock Springs High School volleyball will be heading to Cody, Wyoming to play in the 4A West regional volleyball tournament. Their first game will be played against Green River high school at 1 p.m., Friday, Nov. 1. More information here.

The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency is excited to announce Downtown Rock Springs’ first-ever Plaid Friday on Nov. 29. Plaid Friday celebrates the diversity and creativity of local and independently owned businesses — a fun and enjoyable alternative to the big box store “Black Friday” consumer frenzy. More information here.

The Rock Springs Police Department arrested a Rock Springs man Tuesday evening following a car chase. Garrett Maheu, 29, is suspected of stealing a vehicle. More information here.

The Wyoming men’s and women’s cross country teams are set to compete at the Mountain West Championships today, Nov. 1, in Logan, Utah. More information here.

Latest Obituaries:

Rozella Blunk. Details here.

