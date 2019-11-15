Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: Friday, Nov. 15, 2019

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

Wyoming Cowgirl basketball team suffered their first loss of the season Thursday night Denver. More information here.

The Wyoming Cowgirl volleyball team ties a school record for Mountain West Conference wins with their sweep of Boise State. They will go for the school record tonight. More information here.

As teen use of e-cigarettes and vaping has skyrocketed over the last few years, Wyoming Senator Mike Enzi wants to ensure the Federal Drug Administration (FDA) is taking the necessary steps to protect public health and our children. More information here.

The classic Lerner and Loewe musical “My Fair Lady” opens at WWCC tonight and runs Nov. 16, 21, 22, and 23. Show times are 7:30 p.m., with a 2 p.m. matinee on Nov. 23. See photos from the dress rehearsal here.

Mountain View High School is set to take on Buffalo for the 2A football state championship game at 12 p.m. tomorrow, Friday, Nov. 15. This game features a matchup of two undefeated teams, with Mountain View (10-0) and Buffalo (11-0) putting their records on the line for the championship title. More information here.

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow assumed the presidency of the Council of Chief State School Officers’ Board of Directors on Tuesday, during the organization’s annual policy forum in Atlanta. Balow becomes the first Wyoming superintendent to lead a national organization. More information here.

Less than a month remains to nominate conservationists — past and present — for the 2020 Wyoming Outdoor Hall of Fame. Nominations will be accepted until Dec. 2. . Nominations will be accepted until Dec. 2. More information here

Wyoming Cowgirl head soccer coach Pete Cuadrado announced that ten student-athletes will attend the University of Wyoming beginning in the fall of 2020. One of the 10 is Rock Springs’ own Alyssa Bedard. More information here.

Head Coach Mark Branch has announced the signings of three student-athletes that will join the University of Wyoming wrestling team beginning next fall. Darren Green, Gage Hockett and Brett McIntosh all signed their National Letters of Intent Wednesday. More information here.

